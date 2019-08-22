Convicted murderer found guilty of drug trafficking from prison

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A convicted murderer serving a life sentence was convicted of leading a major drug trafficking conspiracy from inside a Georgia state prison.
The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia says Eugene Allen, aka “Poncho,” was convicted Thursday of Conspiracy to Possess and Distribute Cocaine, and Conspiracy to Possess and Distribute Marijuana.
Allen was one of 22 defendants indicted in August 2017 as part of a drug trafficking organization that hid cash proceeds from drug sales in cotton candy machines.
The machines filled with money were shipped through U.S. mail.
