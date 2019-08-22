Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweets that he still plans to drive at Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTV) - On Wednesday, Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted that although he’s been dealing with some pain, he still plans to drive at a NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway next week.
The tweet comes almost a week after he and his family survived a plane crash in Tennessee on Aug. 15.
Earnhardt, his wife Amy and daughter Isla were on board with two pilots when the plane went down. Everyone was able to escape safely and did not suffer any serious injuries.
He previously released a statement about the incident on social media Monday afternoon.
In Wednesday’s tweet, Earnhardt replied to fan saying his lower back was badly bruised with lots of swelling.
Earnhardt says he’s been treating the area every day so he can get well to race.
The race is set for Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Too Tough To Tame track.
