Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 8-22-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure dominates our weather through Friday. The sea breeze will be our only chance for rain. A cold front will move in late Saturday and Sunday and become stationary through Tuesday. This will increase our rain chances and keep any tropical activity to our east.
Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for mainly afternoon showers and storms, highs 89-94.
Tonight will be mostly clear with any storms ending near sunset, lows 73-77.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for mainly afternoon showers and storms, highs 89-95.
Saturday will become mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Sunday through Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Tropical Depression Chantal continues to weaken and move to the east in the North Atlantic Ocean. Chantal will continue to weaken and become non tropical in the next 36 hours and is no threat to any land. There is also an area of disturbed weather near the Bahamas that will track to the northwest. A cold front will stall over the southeast by Sunday. This will keep the bulk of the moisture to the east of us and deter any tropical development. There is a 20% chance for tropical development as the system stays off the southeast coast.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.