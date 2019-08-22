Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 8-22-19

Tropical Depression Chantal continues to weaken and move to the east in the North Atlantic Ocean. Chantal will continue to weaken and become non tropical in the next 36 hours and is no threat to any land. There is also an area of disturbed weather near the Bahamas that will track to the northwest. A cold front will stall over the southeast by Sunday. This will keep the bulk of the moisture to the east of us and deter any tropical development. There is a 20% chance for tropical development as the system stays off the southeast coast.