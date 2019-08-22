Georgia Southern football player pleads not guilty, 911 calls released of incident in Fla.

Victim: "Busted my door down in my house, came in my room- we were sleeping. We both have to work in the morning, came in and started- almost killed him they beat him so bad. There was three of them. They beat this man so bad he almost died. I had to go running to the neighbors, banging on the door asking for a phone. I tried to call 911 and he took my phone out of my hand and was choking the s**t out of me."