Georgia Southern OL Brian Miller out for 2019 season

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - In what comes as a tough blow for the Georgia Southern Eagles just 10 days out from their season opener against LSU - Georgia Southern has confirmed offensive lineman Brian Miller will miss the 2019 season.
Miller was injured on Friday at practice, and according to the athletic department, is now in the hospital recovering from surgery on his right hip. They added that they are hopeful he will be released from the hospital by the end of the week, but he will not be able to return to football this season.
The team offered support for Miller after their Saturday scrimmage, before the knew the full extent of his injury.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with him, and our football team cares the world for him, and so we’ll keep praying,” said Head Coach, Chad Lunsford.
Redshirt senior center Jakob Cooper echoed that statement.
“We all got to be able to talk to him yesterday. He’s supporting us, we’re supporting him. We had guys step up for him today and, you know, we worked just fine without him, but he’s in good spirits. He’s motivating us, and we can’t wait for him to get back out here.”
Miller is a Redshirt sophomore out of Memorial Day High School in Savannah. He started all 13 games on the OL in 2018.
