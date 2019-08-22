Indian St. Block Party, Savannah Seersucker Ride happening this weekend in the Hostess City

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s a big block party for a great cause taking place in Savannah this weekend, as well as a bike ride for the whole family through one of the city’s most beautiful neighborhoods.
Start your weekend Friday evening in Downtown Savannah for the Indian Street Block Party! Ghost Coast Distillery and Service Brewing are teaming up once again for the annual block party benefiting the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.
You can bring your friends and your pets to either location for live music, food trucks, cocktails and beer specials. A portion of the proceeds from every drink sold will be donated to the Humane Society for Greater Savannah. The block party will be held from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Saturday, put on your finest summer swag for the 5th Annual Savannah Seersucker Ride. This casual bike ride around Ardsley Park and Chatham Crescent neighborhoods begins at Tiedeman Park Saturday morning with iced coffee and breakfast.
The ride takes off at 10 a.m., and once the ride is over, it’s back to the park for croquet and lawn games. This is a family-friendly event.
