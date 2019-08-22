Isolated Rain Storms through week then a potentially wetter weekend

Tropics are a little active right now. Chantal formed then weakend well off the New England coast and will continue to move quickly eastward. Chantal is no threat to the U.S. and will meander in the central Atlantic into next week. Closer to home, an area of disturbed weather just east of the Bahamas is being monitored by the Hurricane Center. There is a 20% chance for this area to become tropical as it moves near the Southeast coast.