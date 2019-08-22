Isolated Rain Storms through week then a potentially wetter weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High pressure will be our dominate weather feature through Friday. A cold front will settle over the area Saturday night through Tuesday.
Thursday Daybreak temperatures will range from 72-77 with some patchy fog.
Thursday and Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs 89-94.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Sunday through Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Tropics are a little active right now. Chantal formed then weakend well off the New England coast and will continue to move quickly eastward. Chantal is no threat to the U.S. and will meander in the central Atlantic into next week. Closer to home, an area of disturbed weather just east of the Bahamas is being monitored by the Hurricane Center. There is a 20% chance for this area to become tropical as it moves near the Southeast coast.
