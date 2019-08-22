Phase two of Savannah’s Waters Avenue streetscape improvements complete

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Community members, city staff, and elected leaders came together Thursday to cut the ribbon marking the completion of the second phase of the Waters Avenue streetscape improvements in Savannah.
The second phase covers improvements on Waters between Anderson and Wheaton streets.
Mostly covered by SPLOST funds, the $1.8 million project included putting in new sidewalks, new crosswalks, ADA ramps, landscaping and lighting. It’s more than just aesthetics, though. The improvements are attracting new business to the Waters Avenue corridor.
“Anything from a new sports bar and grill, to a new gym on the south end of the corridor. Had new design folks and creative types move into the area," said the Director of Savannah’s Office of Business Opportunity, Manny Dominguez.
Dominguez said making the area more desirable for small businesses can have a snowball effect.
“The exciting thing about this project is it sort of laid the groundwork for new businesses to come into the area, and what we find is, that when new business comes in, that attracts more businesses," Dominguez said.
Jerome Meadows has lived along Waters Avenue for more than two decades, and also runs his business out of the old Quality Ice Company building. He’s calling on other artists like himself to consider calling the Waters Avenue corridor home, and a place to work.
“The more artists we have here, the more creative people, that helps to feed that aspect of the community, so I see it as a win-win," Meadows said.
The District’s Alderman, Bill Durrence, added, “This is a corridor that’s going to be small business, redevelopment, just because of limited parking and because of the block sizes and the nature of the old street.”
Durrence also pointed out the Waters Avenue corridor is an enterprise zone, which offers incentives like tax breaks for investing in and improving property, and also hiring full-time employees with a living wage and benefits.
Approval of the next SPLOST cycle in the upcoming election in November would secure funding for the third phase of this revitalization project along Waters Avenue, which would go from 37th and Waters, south to Victory Drive.
City staff pointed out phase two did wrap up ahead of schedule by two months.
