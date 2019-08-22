Rescue dog from Arizona animal shelter stars in Disney’s remake of ‘Lady and the Tramp’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A rescue dog from a Phoenix, Arizona animal shelter stars in Disney’s remake of “Lady and the Tramp."
“Monte” is a two-year-old terrier mix who was rescued by animal services in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He was transferred to Phoenix, where animal trainers were looking for rescue dogs to cast in the live remake of the movie.
A trainer adopted Monte and says he has been a happy dog while filming and making public appearances.
Managers at the HALO Animal Rescue are thrilled.
“In 25 years of HALO helping animals live on, we haven’t had a movie star, so we’re getting goosebumps constantly when we hear the phone ring, and wanting to hear more about Monte and his life in Hollywood," said Erin Denmark, Outreach Manager, HALO Animal Rescue.
Disney says all the rescue dogs featured in the film were placed in forever homes when production ended.
The film comes out Nov. 12 on Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+. Be sure to look for Monte - and Savannah, of course.
