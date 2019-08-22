Savannah PD looking for man who exposed himself in Sunset Novelties

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police need the public’s help to identify a suspect who indecently exposed himself in Sunset Novelties on Monday, Aug. 5.
Police say the suspect went into the store on Waters Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Surveillance footage shows him walking around the store indecently exposing himself to a store employee. He then left the business.
The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20′s-early 30′s. He was wearing glasses, a white scarf underneath a white hat, a blue polo shirt, and Nike sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 912.525.3100 ext. 1234.
