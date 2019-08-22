Southwest Atlantic storminess has a low risk of tropical development

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An area of storminess in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean, near the Bahamas, has a low risk of tropical development over the next several days.
There is a 0% chance of tropical development within the next 48-hours.
There is a 20% chance of tropical development within the next five days.
Storminess is forecast to continue to drift west-northwest over the next few days; bringing heavy rain to the Bahamas and Florida.
Showers and storms are forecast to be pulled northward, into the southwestern Atlantic, later in the weekend. At the same time, a cold front is forecast to be approaching from the northwest. This front may serve as a “highway” for the area of low pressure to travel along; generally northeastward and out to sea.
Regardless of tropical development, it is unlikely that the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry will experience any significant impacts.
