Thursday: More Heat, A Bit Less Rain

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a few clouds, temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s this morning. Beaches are near 80° through 8 a.m. First Alert Radar is dry and a mostly dry forecast persists through the morning.
By noon, we’ll be in the upper 80s, or so, with clouds bubbling up along the sea breeze boundary. Isolated, to widely scattered, showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon; focusing along the I-95 corridor. Temperatures peak in the low to mid-90s today.
It will feel hotter with humidity factored in.
A similar forecast is in the Friday outlook – warm with spotty rain. The chance of showers and storms increases this weekend as a cold front approaches.
Wetter weather remains possible going into next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter