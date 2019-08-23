Celebrating 65 Years: WTOC reflects on time at downtown station

“The way the story was told to me, the place was haunted," Griner said. “There were actually two people that quit. One, a receptionist after the first day because she saw “the colonel.” Now, the reason the colonel was hanging around, we were told, is because he really thought he was a general, and everybody kept referring to him as a colonel, and he was really ticked off about it. There are people that swear that old building is haunted."