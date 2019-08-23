Closing arguments underway in 2015 Savannah murder trial

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A murder trial is wrapping up for a man accused of killing a Savannah man four years ago this month.
Timone Hooper is charged in the death of Lawrence Bryan IV, back in August of 2015.
Over the course of the trial, jurors and the court heard what led up to the fatal shooting, according to witnesses. A long-time friend of Bryan was with him the night of Aug. 6, 2015. He testified that he and Bryan went to an apartment on the east side of Savannah to gamble.
Bryan’s friend testified that about an hour later, they both left. As they were leaving, they were ambushed by two people with guns.
Both Bryan and the man who testified Friday were shot, and they were taken to the hospital in a private car by an acquaintance, who also took the stand.
Bryan was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Once closing arguments wrap up, the jury will get deliberation instructions before heading back to the jury room to determine if they think Hooper is responsible for Bryan’s murder.
As soon as we learn their decision, which could be Friday night, we’ll pass it along.
Previous stories:
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.