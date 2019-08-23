Missing 18-year-old CofC student found safe on Sullivan’s Island

SULLIVANS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have found an 18-year-old female College of Charleston student who was missing for roughly five hours on Sullivan’s Island Friday morning.
A woman drove the girl up to the police station. She was wrapped in a towel and escorted inside. Police say they expect to move her to an area hospital for further medical evaluation.
The Coast Guard and the Sullivan’s Island fire department started their search just after 12 a.m. on Friday. The girl’s name has not been released.
She was with her friends on the beach and wandered off, but she also wasn’t seen going into the water so crews were searching the entire island, according to the Coast Guard.
According to Charleston County consolidated dispatch, the call for a missing person in the area of station 22.5 came in around 12:22 a.m.
