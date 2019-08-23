Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 8-23-19

Tropics are getting active. Tropical Depression Chantal will continue to weaken in the North Atlantic becoming non tropical by the weekend. Chantal is no threat to any land areas. Invest 98L near the southern coast of Florida will continue to move north-northeast this weekend. There is a 70% chance for this system to become tropical as it stays off the southeast coast. The only impacts we would see is an increased rip current risk and an increased risk for showers and storms in the coastal waters. Invest 99L in the southern central Atlantic will continue to move to the west. There is a 20% chance for tropical development in the next 5 days as it heads towards the Caribbean Sea.