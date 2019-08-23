Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 8-23-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure dominates our weather today. A cold front moves in from the north late Saturday and stalls over the area Sunday through Tuesday. Tropical development is possible off the southeast coast Sunday into Monday.
Today will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs 89-95. Best chances will be along and west of I-95 through sunset.
Tonight will see any storms end early then mostly clear and dry overnight, lows 72-77.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs 87-94.
Sunday and Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Tropics are getting active. Tropical Depression Chantal will continue to weaken in the North Atlantic becoming non tropical by the weekend. Chantal is no threat to any land areas. Invest 98L near the southern coast of Florida will continue to move north-northeast this weekend. There is a 70% chance for this system to become tropical as it stays off the southeast coast. The only impacts we would see is an increased rip current risk and an increased risk for showers and storms in the coastal waters. Invest 99L in the southern central Atlantic will continue to move to the west. There is a 20% chance for tropical development in the next 5 days as it heads towards the Caribbean Sea.
