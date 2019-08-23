Districts to receive desks, teacher supply grants from Opportunity Project SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ten South Carolina school districts will be receiving donations to help as the school year begins.
Opportunity Project SC announced 1,300 new desks will make their way into classrooms for five Palmetto State school districts on Thursday. Also, teachers from five other districts will get 20 teacher grants to help with gathering supplies for the school year.
“I am humbled to be able to give back to the schools that made me who I am today,” Bakari Sellers said. “It’s time we truly invest in education across South Carolina and provide more than a ‘minimally adequate’ education to our young people. More specifically, the students and educators in the rural parts of our state are suffering more than most. They are plagued with crumbling facilities and are bleeding qualified and willing teachers. Our children deserve better.”
Authors Hope and Wade King helped provide the desks for the students. The following districts will be receiving new desks:
- Allendale 1
- Bamberg 2
- Hampton 1
- Hampton 2
- Jasper 1
“We are thrilled to be able to facilitate this donation of 1,300 desks to schools and students in South Carolina. We hope this will be the first of many projects that allow us to give back to our home state,” said Hope King.
The supply grants were awarded to teachers from the following districts:
- Bamberg 1
- Dorchester 4
- Calhoun
- Clarendon 1
- Clarendon 2
