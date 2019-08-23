Former Eagle star Shaw excited for coaching debut in Statesboro

Shaw’s Rabun Co. team faces Bremen Saturday at Paulson Stadium

Former Eagle star Shaw excited for coaching debut in Statesboro
Former GS quarterback Jaybo Shaw will make his head coaching debut with Rabun County Saturday night in Statesboro.
By Jake Wallace | August 23, 2019 at 12:40 AM EDT - Updated August 23 at 12:40 AM

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Erk Russell Classic has become a reunion of sorts in recent years, serving as the avenue several teams with a Georgia Southern connection will kick off their seasons.

For one head coach, his first game in charge will come in a place where he was in charge of the Eagles’ offense.

Jaybo Shaw was a fan favorite quarterback from 2010-2011, helping lead the Eagles to back-to-back FCS semifinal appearances and scoring 45 total touchdowns.

Jaybo Shaw had 45 total career touchdowns at Georgia Southern, leading the Eagles to back-to-back FCS semifinal appearances.
Jaybo Shaw had 45 total career touchdowns at Georgia Southern, leading the Eagles to back-to-back FCS semifinal appearances. (Source: WTOC)

Now he’s in charge of the Rabun County Wildcats, who open the season against Bremen and their head coach, Davis “Rooster” Russell, who is the grandson of Erk Russell.

Shaw says it will be a very special day for a number of reasons.

“There’s a lot of different emotions with that. Going back for the first true game as a head coach at the place I played and a place I love dearly that is very, very special to me," Shaw says. "There’s going to be a lot of different emotions. I’m excited, just looking forward to it. It’ll be a lot of fun going back to see those guys.”

Shaw's first game as Rabun County head football coach is Saturday in the Erk Russell Classic.
Shaw's first game as Rabun County head football coach is Saturday in the Erk Russell Classic.

Shaw and his Wildcats battle Bremen in the 8th annual Erk Russell Classic Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. at Paulson Stadium.

Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.