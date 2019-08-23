Former Eagle star Shaw excited for coaching debut in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Erk Russell Classic has become a reunion of sorts in recent years, serving as the avenue several teams with a Georgia Southern connection will kick off their seasons.
For one head coach, his first game in charge will come in a place where he was in charge of the Eagles’ offense.
Jaybo Shaw was a fan favorite quarterback from 2010-2011, helping lead the Eagles to back-to-back FCS semifinal appearances and scoring 45 total touchdowns.
Now he’s in charge of the Rabun County Wildcats, who open the season against Bremen and their head coach, Davis “Rooster” Russell, who is the grandson of Erk Russell.
Shaw says it will be a very special day for a number of reasons.
“There’s a lot of different emotions with that. Going back for the first true game as a head coach at the place I played and a place I love dearly that is very, very special to me," Shaw says. "There’s going to be a lot of different emotions. I’m excited, just looking forward to it. It’ll be a lot of fun going back to see those guys.”
Shaw and his Wildcats battle Bremen in the 8th annual Erk Russell Classic Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. at Paulson Stadium.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.