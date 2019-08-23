Friday: Warm afternoon, isolated showers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are mostly dry this Friday morning with temperatures in the mid 70s heading out the door. There are a few areas of patchy fog, otherwise, the weather is cooperating for our Friday morning commute. Temperatures quickly warm near 90 by lunchtime, followed by isolated showers developing along the sea breeze after noon. These showers will slowly progress inland, with a few communities receiving downpours. Afternoon highs top out in the lower 90s, with “feels like” temperatures at 100 to 105 degrees during the midafternoon. Isolated showers linger into the early evening, but most of us will be dry for Friday night football with kickoff temperatures in the mid 80s!
Tybee Island Tides: 0.9' 8:11AM | 7.02' 2:10PM | 1.55' 8:47PM
Rain chances increase this weekend as a cold front approaches us Saturday, stalling out on Sunday. For Saturday, the best rain chances are along and north of I-16. There is a chance a few storms could be strong to severe along and just ahead of this front with brief gusty wind in the afternoon and evening.
There is a better chance for more of us to see rain on Sunday with a lower severe weather threat and highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Tropics:
We are watching an area of thunderstorms between the southwest coast of Florida and the Bahamas deemed Invest 98L. This system has a 30% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 60% chance over the next 5 days. This could turn into a tropical depression over the weekend or early next week as it moves north, paralleling the east coast of Florida and the southeastern United States’ coastline. Locally, we could see an increase of moisture in our area, but the circulation will remain offshore.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
