Friday: Warm afternoon, isolated showers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are mostly dry this Friday morning with temperatures in the mid 70s heading out the door. There are a few areas of patchy fog, otherwise, the weather is cooperating for our Friday morning commute. Temperatures quickly warm near 90 by lunchtime, followed by isolated showers developing along the sea breeze after noon. These showers will slowly progress inland, with a few communities receiving downpours. Afternoon highs top out in the lower 90s, with “feels like” temperatures at 100 to 105 degrees during the midafternoon. Isolated showers linger into the early evening, but most of us will be dry for Friday night football with kickoff temperatures in the mid 80s!