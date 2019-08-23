Groundbreaking ceremony held for Atwood Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A ceremony was held by the City of Savannah Friday for the groundbreaking of a new park.
Atwood Park will be in the Paradise Park - Oakhurst neighborhood. Several Savannah city leaders attended the ceremony.
District 4 Alderman Julian Miller and neighborhood president Allen Bolton are to thank for getting the new park, but Miller said Bolton did the hard part of finding the perfect spot.
"There has never been a park in Paradise Park, nor a lot of other things in Paradise Park. Look around and you see basketball goals on the side of the road; usually have kids out there playing with those basketball courts, and he came up on this and said, 'why can’t we make a park out of this,” Alderman Miller said.
The SPLOST-funded project will have a playground and a basketball court, so you will see less kids playing in the road.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.