Progress being made on new Richmond Hill fire station

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County’s new Fire Station 1 in Richmond Hill is making significant progress.
Though the station isn’t set to be up and running for a few more months, Bryan County EMS says it’s been a long time coming. While it may still be dirt and just a wooden structure, officials say when it is done, it will benefit the county more than ever.
The station is equipped with four bays and living quarters for firefighters and personnel.
“We’re all under one roof, one headquarters. We’re excited. It’s a great day in Bryan County," Bryan County EMS Chief Freddy Howell said.
He says their new station will also have a training room with many other features they have been lacking.
“As Bryan County grows, we have to grow along with it, and this is going to give us more bedrooms to house, more personnel. It’s going to give us more offices to house more staff, so we’re just trying to stay open to growth," Howell said.
The new fire station will not only provide more tools and resources to south Bryan County, but Battalion Chief Matthew Schultz says, for him, this station has been a long time coming.
“Once we put the battalion chiefs in place, we didn’t have a station that had room, or an extra office with a bedroom in it, other than station 10, so we moved into station 10 in the waterways when that was built, roughly 2013. Since then, we’ve been working out of that station - just the battalion chiefs there by themselves - so it will be nice to have a new headquarter station for us to be in," Schultz said.
He says though it won’t be done overnight, the station will strengthen Bryan County’s emergency response.
“It’s a great asset for the community. I live and I work in the community. I live five minutes from here, so this station will actually serve my house, and I pay the taxes here so this is definitely something that’s good for the community, and it’s something that we can be proud of, and the taxpayers, once it’s done and opened up.”
The station should be complete by January.
