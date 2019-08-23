19 people qualify for Savannah City Council election

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We now have a final look at who wants to be the next mayor of Savannah. That's because Friday was the deadline to qualify in the upcoming election.
Current Mayor Eddie DeLoach is running for re-election and has three challengers. They are former state senator Regina Thomas, District One Alderman Van Johnson, and local real estate broker Louis Wilson, Sr.
All of the council seats are up for grabs, but there are only three where the incumbents aren’t running.
In all, there are 19 people running for the City Council with only nine seats available.
Mark your calendar because Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Here are the candidates in the order they qualified to run:
Mayor
- Regina Thomas
- Eddie DeLoach (incumbent)
- Van Johnson
- Louis Wilson, Sr.
District 1
- Peter Pannizzo
- Bernetta Lanier
District 2
- Detric Leggett
- Bill Durrence (incumbent)
District 3
- John Hall (incumbent)
- Linda Wilder-Bryan
District 4
- Nick Palumbo
District 5
- Estella Edwards Shabazz (incumbent)
District 6
- Kurtis Purtee
- Antonio Hunter
- Tony Thomas (incumbent)
Post 1 At-Large
- Carol Bell (incumbent)
- Kesha Gibson Carter
Post 2 At-Large
- Tony Center
- Alicia Blakely
