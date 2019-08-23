Residents on Chatham County’s west side against possible landfill

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A community meeting was held Thursday night at New Hampstead High School regarding a possible inert landfill coming to Chatham County’s west side.
The proposed location is on Bush Road, off of GA 204.
Even though it will only accept yard waste, people living in the area don’t want it near their homes.
County Commissioner Dean Kicklighter says he understands.
“People are mad, rightfully so. Nobody wants a landfill next to their home, whether it’s inert or household garbage," Kicklighter said. "I mean, it’s very understandable, and in my opinion, just needed the proper direction where to take this fight.”
Kicklighter says the best way to fight the landfill is to let all commissioners know your thoughts before they vote.
