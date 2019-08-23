Rincon PD looking for woman responsible for ramming car, driving off

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Rincon Police Department needs your help to find a woman they say got into a car-ramming incident at a gas station.
Police say the woman walked into the Chevron gas station with her dog, got into an argument, and then intentionally rammed her car into another one before driving off.
Police Chief Mark Gerbino says this woman needs to be held accountable for her actions, which is why they are turning to the public for help.
He says thought law enforcement can’t be everywhere at once, they want to take the steps to make sure this doesn’t happen again.
“We don’t see a lot of this, but the key in providing a safe community to the citizens of Rincon is that we take this kind of effort, even on situations that didn’t result in physical injuries, because this certainly had the potential for physical injuries or worse, and we have to stop this kind of behavior. It’s zero tolerance," Chief Gerbino said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Rincon Police.
