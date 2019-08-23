SC business owners meet with members of SC Congressional delegation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Thursday evening, members of South Carolina’s congressional delegation and business owners got together for the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce’s Washington Night.
U.S. Representatives Joe Wilson (R-South Carolina), William Timmons (R-South Carolina) and Ralph Norman (R-South Carolina) sat in on a panel addressing different topics. Some of the big issues were tariffs, workforce development, infrastructure, and immigration.
Rep. Wilson said he was not in favor of the tariffs and hopes they are temporary. Rep. Timmons said he has let the Trump administration know the impact it is having on businesses in his district. Rep. Norman said these tariffs were going to hurt for a while but, like Rep. Timmons and Rep. Wilson, he believes the president is doing the right thing.
Officials with the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce said the biggest issue businesses in South Carolina face right now is the lack of a skilled workforce.
With record-low unemployment, there aren’t enough people to fill the open jobs. The Chamber said they would like to close the skills gap.
“Working on the congressional and state level, we got to make sure our workforce training systems and education are in line with the private sector needs to do what we can to fill the jobs,” President and CEO Ted Pitts said.
