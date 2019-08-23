Tropical depression could form in Atlantic over the weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are watching an area of thunderstorms between the southwest coast of Florida and the Bahamas deemed Invest 98L. This system has a 40% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 70% chance over the next 5 days. The next name on the list is Dorian.
This could strengthen into a tropical depression over the weekend or early next week as it moves north, paralleling the east coast of Florida and the southeastern United States coastline.
Locally, we could see increased rip currents Sunday through Tuesday along with increased rain chances close to the coast. The circulation will remain offshore, but rain chances will be higher along our coastal communities.
There is a second area we are monitoring, a tropical wave (Ivest 99L) about 1,400 miles east of the Windward Islands.
This wave will slowly move to the west and could pick up a bit of strength. Right now, there is only a 20% chance that this develops into a tropical cyclone within the next 5 days.
