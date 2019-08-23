Warriors’ defense shines in win over Phoenix

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Jenkins Warriors lived up to the hype they’ve been getting around Savannah Thursday night, earning a convincing 35-12 win over New Hampstead.
The Warrior defense delivered several big blows to Phoenix ball carriers all night, while Windsor Forest transfer Damozzio Harris paced the Warrior rushing attack.
After New Hampstead cut the lead to 14-6 with three minutes to play in the first half, Jenkins capitalized on the time remaining. An end around pass from Ronald Cooper to Darius Bush for the score to make it 21-6.
The Warriors improve to 1-0 and travel to South Effingham on August 30. The Phoenix fall to 0-1 and take on Beach next week.
