AT&T workers strike across the nation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Nearly 20,000 union workers with AT&T are on strike right now, claiming unfair labor practices against AT&T.
Workers went on strike at midnight.
More than 100 workers from Savannah, Baxley, Waycross, and Jesup, protested at both AT&T buildings on Bull Street and Middleground Road.
The president of the union in Savannah says a strike is something they were trying hard to avoid.
“Our guys love our customers to death and that’s what we want to do, we want to be able to get to work and service our customers and handle our customers like we’re supposed to on a day in and day our basis so the customers will be affected they will notice if they have a trouble or if they’ve placed an order for a new service it’s going to be awhile before we get back on it,” said Robert Fordham, President of the Local 3220 Union.
A spokesperson with AT&T provided a statement to WTOC.
The company went on to say they will continue working hard to serve customers.
