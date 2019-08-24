Bike Walk Savannah hosts 5th Annual Seersucker Ride

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A group of Savannah residents dressed in their summer finest to bike in Saturday’s 5th Annual Seersucker Ride.
The casual ride started at Tiedemann Park. It was organized by Bike Walk Savannah and the Ardsley Park/Chatham Crescent Neighborhood Association.
Bikers of all ages were encouraged to wear their best summer attire as the group strolled through nearby neighborhoods.
Caila Brown is the Executive Director for Bike Walk Savannah. She says the event makes more people aware of biking and gets people comfortable on the streets.
“With the Truman Linear Park Trail just starting construction, eventually people will be able to get from Tiedemann Park to Lake Mayer. It’s so important to get more people out to experience the city, become physically active, and live a great life,” Brown says.
Bike Walk Savannah also organizes its Tweed Ride in late winter.
