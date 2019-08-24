DHEC releases update on Jasper County trash fire

JASPER CO., S.C. (WTOC) -The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has released an update on progress being made to fight the Able Contracting fire in Jasper County.
Firefighters continue to fight the burning debris mound at the recycling plant there.
Crews blocked a ditch to contain runoff water flowing from the site, and water is now being pumped through a concrete truck to reduce the amount of water being used and direct it to where it is most needed.
