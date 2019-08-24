Garden City Police search for missing teen brothers

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Garden City Police are asking for your help in a search for two teen brothers.
Christopher and Trevon Mincey were last seen Friday night around 8 p.m. when they went to the Groves High School football game. They were wearing school uniforms.
Christopher is 16-years-old and pictured on the left side of the photo of both brothers. He is also pictured in a solo photo. Trevon is 14-years-old and pictured on the right side of the photo of both brothers.
If anyone has any information on where the boys are located please call the Garden City Police Department or 911.
