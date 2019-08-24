Tropical Storm Dorian forms in the Atlantic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Tropics:
Tropical Storm Dorian has formed in the Atlantic with maximum sustained wind at 40 miles per hour. This storm will continue to gain strength as it moves west, potentially becoming a Category One hurricane on Tuesday over the Lesser Antilles. This storm is a week away from any potential impact on the mainland U.S. which is not under a direct threat from this storm right now. I encourage you to stay tuned for updates, especially because this coming weekend is Labor Day weekend.
Meanwhile, Invest 98L will gain strength over the next few days as it moves northeast off the Atlantic coast of Florida. The main area of circulation will remain out to sea, but we could see a minor increase in rip currents Sunday through Tuesday. Be careful if you have beach plans.
There is one more area being monitored by the National Hurricane Center. An area of low pressure near the Texas/Louisiana State line deemed “Invest 90L” has a 10% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next 48 hours. This is just a rain maker that will move inland and to the east, which could increase our rain chances late this week.
Stay tuned for updates!
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
