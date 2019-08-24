Tropical Storm Dorian forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Dorian has formed in the Atlantic with maximum sustained wind at 40 miles per hour. This storm will continue to gain strength as it moves west, potentially becoming a Category One hurricane on Tuesday over the Lesser Antilles. This storm is a week away from any potential impact on the mainland U.S. which is not under a direct threat from this storm right now. I encourage you to stay tuned for updates, especially because this coming weekend is Labor Day weekend.