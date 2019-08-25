Comfortable Monday, watching T.S. Dorian in the Atlantic

Overnight, slightly cooler air filters in overnight with inland lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s along the coast. A few light morning showers are possible along the coast, but many of us will not have any issue getting to school or work on time with mostly dry roads. Temperatures climb near 80 by noon with highs in the mid to upper 80s inland and lower 80s along the coast. Isolated afternoon showers will be around, but better rain coverage returns on Tuesday.