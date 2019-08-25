Comfortable Monday, watching T.S. Dorian in the Atlantic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Comfortable weather extends into our evening with a northeasterly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour under mostly cloudy skies. Late this evening, a few offshore showers could make their way to our coastline, but many of us will remain dry.
Tybee Island Tides: 1.18' 10:58PM | 6.47' 4:31AM | 0.37' 11:12AM
Overnight, slightly cooler air filters in overnight with inland lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s along the coast. A few light morning showers are possible along the coast, but many of us will not have any issue getting to school or work on time with mostly dry roads. Temperatures climb near 80 by noon with highs in the mid to upper 80s inland and lower 80s along the coast. Isolated afternoon showers will be around, but better rain coverage returns on Tuesday.
Tropics:
Tropical Storm Dorian’s maximum sustained wind is now up to 50 miles per hour. This storm will continue tracking west early this week, possibly strengthening into a Category One hurricane by Wednesday afternoon near Puerto Rico & the Dominican Republic. Based on current data, land interaction could weaken it back into a Tropical Depression on Friday near the Bahamas or Cuba. Past that point there are too many variables for any local impact, but there is no need to worry at this time. Stay tuned for updates!
Meanwhile, Invest 98L is well off the Georgia and South Carolina coast, moving northeastward. This system does have a 70% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within the next 48 hours, but will not impact us locally.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
