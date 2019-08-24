“Cooler” air arrives Suinday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Inland areas will begin to dry out after midnight, but there are coastal showers possible early Sunday morning that could dampen our beaches. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible once again tomorrow, but the coverage area will be much less that what we experienced on Saturday. High temperatures will only make it to the mid to upper 80s behind the front which will move over us overnight into Sunday.
Tybee Island Tides: 6.47' 4:31AM | 0.37' 11:12AM | 7.88' 5:04PM
Upper 80s are back on Monday with isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. A low could bring us even better rain chances on Tuesday, with cloud cover holding out highs to the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Tropics:
Tropical Storm Dorian has formed in the Atlantic with maximum sustained wind at 40 miles per hour. This storm will continue to gain strength as it moves west, potentially becoming a Category One hurricane on Tuesday over the Lesser Antilles. This storm is a week away from any potential impact on the mainland U.S. which is not under a direct threat from this storm right now. I encourage you to stay tuned for updates, especially because this coming weekend is Labor Day weekend.
Meanwhile, Invest 98L will gain strength over the next few days as it moves northeast off the Atlantic coast of Florida. The main area of circulation will remain out to sea, but we could see a minor increase in rip currents Sunday through Tuesday. Be careful if you have beach plans and want to get in the water.
