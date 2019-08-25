Okatie Elementary to begin holding outdoor recess following positive air-testing results

BEAUFORT CO, S.C. (WTOC) -Students at Okatie Elementary can go back outside for recess after air quality tests showed low air particulate levels on Saturday and Sunday.
Recess was being held inside due to potentially hazardous materials in the air from a massive trash pile less than a mile away in Jasper County. The Department of Health and Environmental Control, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Coast Guard used special equipment to detect chemicals in the air.
The school posted the update to their Facebook page on Sunday.
Read more on the trash pile below:
