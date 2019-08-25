Southern Roots Music and Food Festival wraps up

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Fireworks lit up the Saturday night sky, wrapping up the inaugural Southern Roots Food and Music Festival in Garden City.
The festival featured live music, a fried chicken contest, a classic car show, and of course, food trucks and food vendors.
The judge of the fried chicken contest summed up the festival like this.
“And it doesn’t get any better than some good old southern music, fried chicken, food trucks, and for the first time, I think they hit it out of the park," said host of Eat it and Like it, Jesse Blanco. "This is gonna be a wonderful event for years to come.”
Organizers say they are already looking forward to putting on another event next year.
