Stolen SUV found in the Ogeechee River

BULLOCH CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office says its aware of a vehicle found in the Ogeechee River.
The vehicle was submerged underwater near Oliver landing Sunday.
According to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, the SUV was stolen from Effingham County. Deputies say recovery efforts are now underway.
No word yet on who stole the vehicle or how it ended up in the river.
WTOC will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.
