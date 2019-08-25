Watching T.S. Dorian in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Dorian’s maximum sustained wind is now up to 50 miles per hour. This storm will continue tracking west early this week, possibly strengthening into a Category One hurricane by Wednesday afternoon near Puerto Rico & the Dominican Republic. Based on current data, land interaction could weaken it back into a Tropical Depression on Friday near the Bahamas or Cuba. Past that point there are too many variables for any local impact, but there is no need to worry at this time. Stay tuned for updates!