Consider This: Dwaine Willett

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Once again, this week we are dealing with the loss of another pillar of our community.
Last week, Dwaine Willett passed away at the age of 93.
Mr. Willett will be remembered for many things: his decorated service in the Air Force during World War II, his meteoric rise from being an office manager in an auto dealership to owning one six years later, his astute business sense led him from selling cars, to renting them and then on to finance and real estate.
All fine characteristics, but none as great as the love for his family and ultimately ours.
It was his passion for children that led him and his wife Cynthia to donate $5 million to Memorial’s Children Hospital, now known as the Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children's Hospital of Savannah.
"The dream of a children’s hospital for Savannah has now become a reality.”
Consider this: We are a better and stronger community thanks to Dwaine Willett. His generosity will impact our lives and the lives of children for decades to come.
And while he joins a growing list of community heroes we’ve lost in the past months; his name will always be synonymous with healing the ills of our children in our community.
