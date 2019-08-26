Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 8-26-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will linger over our southern counties before dissipating Tuesday. A cold front moves in late Wednesday and stalls over the area through Saturday. Another cold front will move in Sunday.
Today will see partly cloudy skies with a 10% chance for showers, highs 85-90.
Tonight will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 30% chance for showers and storms, mainly south of the Altamaha River. Lows 70-76.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs 86-90.
Wednesday through Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for mainly afternoon/evening showers and storms, highs 88-91.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storm, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Tropics:
Invest 98L continues to move away from the southeast coast. There is an 80% chance for tropical or subtropical development with this system into Tuesday. No threat to the US.
Tropical Storm Dorian is getting closer to the Lesser Antilles. Dorian may become our second hurricane of the season by Tuesday. The official forecast track calls for Dorian to move near Puerto Rico/Haiti by Thursday and move into the Bahamas by the weekend. It is way too early to say for sure exactly where this system will go. There is so much uncertainty in the forecast we need to continue to monitor future updates.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.