EPA agrees to delay engine rule to help ports continue to run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia’s 1st Congressional District Representative Buddy Carter was in Garden City Monday to give an update on the EPA agreeing to delay a rule that will help keep the ports running.
A pilot boat is essential to the ports because it transports maritime pilots between land and the ships.
In 2017, a rule went into to effect that changed the type of engine a pilot boat could use on the Savannah River. That rule is now effecting Savannah’s pilot boats because there is a need for a new one.
In the past, the EPA changed the size of pilot boats because of Wright Whales in the area. The engine change also concerns the whales because of where they travel.
“We leave from Fort Pulaski, and we run - currently, it’s 10 miles offshore - and they go alongside the ship while we’re moving at 10 or 12 knots, and the pilots climb a rope ladder up the side of the ship, and then the pilot boat leaves and goes back to Fort Pulaski," said Trey Thompson, Master Pilot, Savannah Pilots Association.
The EPA made that extension to 2022.
In the meantime, the Savannah Pilots Association is hoping to buy a new boat as soon as possible. This extension insures that the ports stay open, and that ships will still be able to come in and out.
