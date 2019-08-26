Family searching for senior citizen missing since Father’s Day

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Authorities from Savannah to Statesboro and beyond need your help in finding a missing senior citizen.
New information had Joseph Taylor’s family looking for him in Statesboro over the weekend. He’s been missing from his home on Wexler Street since Father’s Day weekend.
Taylor’s daughter and granddaughter came to Statesboro to pass out flyers and check places like the homeless shelter and anywhere he might be. Days after Wexler went missing, his pickup truck turned up on the side of Highway 25 South of Millen, toward Statesboro. Since then, they’ve heard from two people who said they’ve seen him walking around here.
"He said he was coming over to my house because I was cooking dinner for him,” said Lillian Taylor, his daughter. “He didn't show up. Monday morning, I called and didn't get him and didn't hear from him or anything."
"We hadn't heard anything until this lady called last week and said she'd seen here somewhere between Gnat's Landing and Georgia Southern," said Shamirah Goldsmith, Taylor’s grandmother.
His family isn’t sure what he might be wearing, but say they don’t have any indication he’s been back to his home in Savannah since June.
If you know anything about him, contact Savannah Police, Statesboro Police, or your local law enforcement.
