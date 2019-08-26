First Alert Tropical Update: Watching Invest 98-L, Tropical Storm Dorian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Invest 98-L is pulling away from the United States and is still forecast to develop into a tropical system within the next couple of days, with no direct impacts to the east coast of the United States.
Tropical Storm Dorian is moving west on Monday morning and is forecast to take on a more northwest heading over the next couple days, becoming a category one hurricane as it approaches the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
Dorian is forecast to weaken after impacting the Greater Antilles. The system will be dealing with some wind shear and dry air, in addition to interacting with land.
There is quite a bit of uncertainty in Dorian’s evolution this weekend, after it emerges into the far southwestern Atlantic near the Bahamas.
The WTOC Weather Team will be watching for:
· Dorian’s structure after impacting the Dominican Republic
· Ingredients that are in-place across the southwestern Atlantic ahead of Dorian
· A cold front, or trough of low pressure, that could impact Dorian’s long-term track
The United States will need to watch Dorians progress over the next week and a half. While nowhere near certain, some impacts to the United States are possible between August 31st and September 3rd.
No reason to worry, simply get an updated look at the forecast every day – as you should already be doing during hurricane season.
The WTOC Weather Team will keep you updated
