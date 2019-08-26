Georgia Southern graduate, undergraduate students to graduate together fall 2019

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - It's official - graduate and undergraduate students at Georgia Southern University will graduate together this fall.
The university says students will be able to choose which graduation ceremony to attend based on which location they would like to graduate from.
One ceremony will be held Friday, Dec. 13 at the Savannah Convention Center. Another ceremony will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14 at Paulson Stadium in Statesboro. Both ceremonies will take place in the afternoon.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.