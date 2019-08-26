Grainger Nissan Teacher of the Year Award presented to Gould Elementary teacher

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Exchange Club of Savannah presented the 2019 Grainger Nissan Teacher of the Year Award to Catherine Moore on Monday.
Moore is the lead gifted teacher at Gould Elementary School in Savannah.
A large group, including U.S. Congressman Buddy Carter, gathered at Carey Hilliard’s to recognize Moore and thank her for all she’s done to help students in our community.
“There’s so many great teachers out there, but to me, it’s such an honor to be recognized by my community. I will share this with my students and it will make me energized. I get energy from what’s happened here today," Moore said.
More has been teaching for 28 years.
