Monday: Pleasant Late-Summer Weather Persists

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures are pretty cool this morning – in the upper 60s and lower 70s - in many spots; mid-70s at the beach. The forecast remains pleasant and dry through the morning commute.
The temperature warms into the mid-80s at noon and peaks in the upper 80s to near 90° this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.
The forecast is mostly dry through late afternoon, followed by a chance of isolated showers and storms moving in from the southwest this evening and overnight.
Tuesday may begin with spotty rain, followed by scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and early evening. It’ll be warmer, more humid Tuesday - onward.
A daily, scattered chance of showers and storms is in the forecast through the rest of the work-week.
TROPICS:
Invest 98-L is pulling away from the East Coast of the United States and is expected to become a tropical system within the next day or two. Much further south, Tropical Storm Dorian is moving west-northwest and is forecast to become a hurricane in the Caribbean later in the week; impacting the Antilles.
From there, the forecast is uncertain. Dorian is forecast to weaken - even fall apart - by the time it emerges in the far-southwestern Atlantic Ocean. Where it goes from there and what it becomes... is still uncertain.
Keep a casual eye on Dorian’s progress over the next several days; on TV, at wtoc.com and in the WTOC Weather App.
Have a great day,
Cutter