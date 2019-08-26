REPORT: NASA investigating allegation of first crime committed in space

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A New York Times report says the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is probing an allegation that astronaut Anne McClain accessed a bank account belonging to her estranged spouse from the International Space Station without permission. The allegation could become the first crime committed in space.
McClain’s spouse Summer Worden filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission after learning McClain accessed her bank account without permission, the report says. Worden’s family also filed a complaint with NASA’s Office of Inspector General claiming McClain’s office could be considered identify theft.
Following a recently held interview with the inspector general, McClain’s attorney defended her actions by saying she accessed Worden’s account in an attempt to make sure Worden had sufficient funds to care for the child they both raised. McClain’s attorney said she had done so previously throughout their relationship.
McClain’s attorney further argued McClain used the same password she had always used during the relationship, and had never been told the account was off limits, according to the report.
McClain and Worden have been at odds throughout their marriage about issues centering on Worden’s child who was born a year before the the two married, the report says.
Read the report from the New York Times here.
