Savannah PD detectives arrest suspect in E. 36th Street homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police have made an arrest in the death of a 45-year-old woman discovered off E. 36th Street early Sunday morning.
Detectives say around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a wooded area near E. 36th and Wallin Streets and discovered the body of Kimberly Donegan. They say due to the nature of her apparent injuries, Donegan’s death was investigated as a suspicious death.
Later that day, detectives identified Donegan’s boyfriend, 62-year-old Dwight Brewington, as a suspect. They say Brewington was arrested and charged with murder.
An autopsy will be conducted on Donegan this week to determine an exact cause of death.
This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help detectives, please contact the Savannah Police Department.
