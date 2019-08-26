Savannah restaurant to hold fundraiser benefitting wounded soldier

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -An Army Ranger stationed in Savannah needs your help.
Ryan Davis was critically injured in combat this month while overseas in Afghanistan.
Ryan has undergone several surgeries in a San Antonio hospital. He has a wife and young son.
A Savannah restaurant, The Fitzroy, is donating 100% of its proceeds on Monday 26 to the family. The restaurant’s reservations are full but can take walk ins and patio guests.
You can stop by for their happy hour from 3-6 p.m. or for dinner from 5 p.m.
If you can’t make it out Monday, there is a go fund me site: https://www.gofundme.com/f/injured-savannah-soldier
His hometown in Oklahoma is also rallying around the Ranger:
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.