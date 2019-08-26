SC Department of Education’s ‘Read Your Way to the Big Game! contest underway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Parents across the state can help establish a foundation of success for their children and support the University of South Carolina and Clemson University by participating in the South Carolina Department of Education’s “Read Your Way to the Big Game!” contest.
All pre-k through eighth-grade students who read six books will qualify to win tickets to the Palmetto Bowl on November 30. Once students have completed their readings, they should turn in the list of books read to their teacher. Winners will receive four tickets and pre-game sideline passes to the Clemson vs. South Carolina game.
Schools with at least 70% student participation will be entered to win one of two $2,000 school library grants. Five participating teachers will be randomly selected to win $500 for their classroom. Two teachers and/or school library media specialists who have the best decorated bulletin board, wall or door will win $500 each for their classroom.
The deadline is Nov. 1. You can register one student or multiple students for the contest by clicking here.
